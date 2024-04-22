Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. 106,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,616. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

