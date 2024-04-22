Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,001,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares during the period.

Get Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF alerts:

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 126,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.