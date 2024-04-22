Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,853 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW remained flat at $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,322,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,624,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

