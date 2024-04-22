Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $862.81. The stock had a trading volume of 370,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,495. The firm has a market cap of $340.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $958.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $796.71. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

