Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Annovis Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

ANVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 101,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,952. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $22.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

