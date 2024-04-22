GSK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 11,285 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 184% compared to the typical volume of 3,973 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in GSK by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GSK by 22.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 243.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,743. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GSK has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

