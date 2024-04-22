Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 350 ($4.36) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 280 ($3.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 2.0 %
Harbour Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,380.95%.
Insider Transactions at Harbour Energy
In other news, insider Alexander Krane sold 153,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £422,774.04 ($526,296.58). In other Harbour Energy news, insider Louise Hough acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £19,652 ($24,464.09). Also, insider Alexander Krane sold 153,179 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £422,774.04 ($526,296.58). Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
