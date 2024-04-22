Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 350 ($4.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 280 ($3.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.81, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 328.90 ($4.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,380.95%.

In other news, insider Alexander Krane sold 153,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £422,774.04 ($526,296.58). In other Harbour Energy news, insider Louise Hough acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £19,652 ($24,464.09). Also, insider Alexander Krane sold 153,179 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £422,774.04 ($526,296.58). Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

