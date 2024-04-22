Hawaiian (HA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 171.49% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $12.95 on Monday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

About Hawaiian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.