Hawaiian (HA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 171.49% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hawaiian Price Performance
NASDAQ HA opened at $12.95 on Monday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hawaiian
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.