HC Wainwright Boosts AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $17.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley increased their price target on AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AudioEye by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

