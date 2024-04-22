Head-To-Head Analysis: Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) vs. Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 20.32% 14.74% 1.21% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

44.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Benchmark Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $175.55 million 1.58 $35.66 million $3.41 7.61 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Benchmark Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans, such as home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, it provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, the company offers fiduciary, investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About Benchmark Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.