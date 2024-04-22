Head to Head Survey: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayro and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $500,000.00 13.63 -$34.16 million ($8.20) -0.17 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.24 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.39

Analyst Recommendations

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayro and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 286.79%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Ayro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -6,845.89% -84.34% -53.11% KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75%

Summary

KORE Group beats Ayro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers AYRO vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; AYRO 411x, an electric four-wheel light-duty utility trucks that are sold through its contracted partners; Club Car, as part of a global multi-year sustainability solution development, sales, and marketing agreement. In addition, it designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of vehicles. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

