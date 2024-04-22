Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.11 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.34 million and approximately $22,282.12 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.11 or 0.00006353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.28 or 0.99929668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010818 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11243835 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,515.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

