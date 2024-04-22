Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.00

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.00 and last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 2548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0745934 EPS for the current year.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
