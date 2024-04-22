Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.52. 1,339,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,130. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.