Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Hologic worth $32,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

HOLX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.22. 1,516,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

