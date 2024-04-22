Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.91 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Horizen has a market cap of $139.40 million and $5.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.35 or 0.00014070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,911,688 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

