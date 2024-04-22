Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Eight Capital

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.85.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$10.49. The company had a trading volume of 695,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$11.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

