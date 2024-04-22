Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 312,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

