Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Stock Up 1.7 %
MMS stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $89.69.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus
In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
