Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

