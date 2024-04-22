Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GTN opened at $5.92 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

