Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $154.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

