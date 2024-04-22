Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,474,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,116,000 after buying an additional 186,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $165.25 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

