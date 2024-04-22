Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 36,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

