IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $3.75 at Scotiabank

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,117,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

