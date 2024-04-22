IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.55.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

