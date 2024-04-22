IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.50. 5,588,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 8,905,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 8,234,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 822,149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 449,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,237,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 270,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

