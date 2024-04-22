iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

iBio Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE IBIO opened at $1.72 on Friday. iBio has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.