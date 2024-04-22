Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ichor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

