ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $239.36 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $239.36 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,488,586 coins and its circulating supply is 990,488,577 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

