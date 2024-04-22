Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Illumina by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,647 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

ILMN traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $229.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

