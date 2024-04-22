IMAX’s (IMAX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in IMAX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IMAX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

