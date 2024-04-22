Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 47 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £136,416.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

