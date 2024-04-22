Insider Buying: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Acquires 33,016 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 33,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,620. The company has a market capitalization of $387.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after buying an additional 995,293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

