Insider Buying: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Acquires 33,016 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 33,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance
LIND stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,620. The company has a market capitalization of $387.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
