Insider Buying: Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,125.00 ($30,403.23).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is -7.14%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

