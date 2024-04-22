Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 30,433 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance
Shares of DFH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
