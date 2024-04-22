Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.55. 397,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,928. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.