Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $80,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.60 on Monday, reaching $609.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,259. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $642.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

