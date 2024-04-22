Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. 2,058,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,761. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

