Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BSJP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.88. 269,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,842. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
