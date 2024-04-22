Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSJP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.88. 269,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,842. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

