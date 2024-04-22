Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1263 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of BSJQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. 72,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,849. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

