Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
