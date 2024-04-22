Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

