Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

