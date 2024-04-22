Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
