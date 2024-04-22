Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

BSMT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.98. 7,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.59.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

