Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BSMT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.98. 7,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.59.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.