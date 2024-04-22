Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BSMU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,914. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
