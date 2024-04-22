Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,914. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.