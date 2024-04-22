Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.