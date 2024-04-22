Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

