Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.52

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 275144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 509,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4,267.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 427,052 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 336,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,140 shares during the period. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 292,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

