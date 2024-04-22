Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.97. 170,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.