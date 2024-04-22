Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.97. 170,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

