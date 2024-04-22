Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $420.10. 38,245,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,897,000. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.60.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

