Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.17 on Monday, hitting $418.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,467,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,990,762. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.60.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

